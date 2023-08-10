ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The fires that have raged in Maui has left nothing but a path of destruction. While Alaskans may not be directly affected by the fires happening in Maui, the devastation is still felt. Douglas Graham grew up in Alaska and Maui with his mom in Maui and only found out this morning about the fires.

"I know nothing yet. I was just going to start inquiring. I just landed from Kodiak, so it's the first thing on my mind," Graham said.

But it's hard for him to believe from what he's heard.

"I can't believe that The Banyan Tree in Lahaina, you know, it's all tragic and the loss of life is tragic. There are so many iconic things there. And obviously, you know, it's the loss of life that shocks me and saddens me the most," Graham said.

Christine Schmidt visits Hawaii at least once a year.

"It's tragic. You know, we've been to Lahaina. It's a great cute little town. It's very historic. And to lose all that history is just shocking and tragic," Schmidt said.

Cristin Johnson also frequents Maui and would like to help.

"It's absolutely devastating and sad, especially because they're on an island, so resources are a lot more limited," Johnson said.

Your Alaska Link also talked to another group that didn't want to be on camera with grandkids in the area trying to evacuate. And in a statement from Alaska Airlines, they said that they added a rescue flight to their eight scheduled flights and are working on adding more in the coming days.