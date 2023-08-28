Alaska recognizing June 9 as Don Young Day

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - A new statewide holiday honors a late Alaska U.S. representative.

History is being made at the Alaska State Fair as June 9th is designated as Don Young day in the state of Alaska.

Despite the rain, Governor Mike Dunleavy and members of the late Congressman Don Young's families gathered at the Alaska State Fair to establish Don Young Day.

"Since I lost my sweetheart March a year ago, that a special day to honor him seemed to be such a perfect way to be sure that he was never forgotten," Anne Garland Walton, Young's widow said.

"Having this day to honor him and his life with my mother, Lou is probably one of the most exciting days of our lives," Dawn Young Vallely, Young's daughter said.

"I kind of had this philosophy, my heart, that as long as someone's remembered, they never really leave," State Rep. Craig Johnson, (R) District 28, said.

The choice of June 9th, as Don Young Day has a special meaning for his widow.

"And of course, the bonus to us is that it also now honors our wedding anniversary because we were married on his birthday. So what better gift can a person or a group have than to have a whole state celebrating one of the happiest days of our lives with us," Walton said.

Some people who attended the state fair agree the former Congressman should be remembered.

"I think that it's important because as long as we live long in our state's history, we do not want these people to be lost," Carie Howard said.

"Don Young was there for an amazing amount of things," Will Howard said.

"He's been this state for the last 40 years, and so it's really good to have a day dedicated to him," Gene Horner said.

Don Young represented the 49th state for 49 years. The former U.S. congressman passed last year.