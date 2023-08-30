FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - If you’re a fan of “MasterChef”, you’ve probably been closely watching our Alaska contestant, Lizzie Hartman. Wednesday night’s episode marked the end of her journey on the popular cooking show.

Hartman was knocked out of the competition after her king crab hush puppies failed to deliver.

“Lizzie, you made it to the top ten, so be proud. We said every night your smile absolutely lights up this kitchen and we are going to miss you, you know that,” Gordon Ramsay said.

“This was the most incredible experience of my life,” Hartman said.

Well, that smile is still shining brightly. Your Alaska Link caught up with Hartman to talk about the experience.

“While I may not have won the cash money. I won the biggest prize of all in my local community support and just the way my family and friends and city have rallied around me,” Hartman said. “I’m truly not disappointed with the outcome.”

Moving forward, our homegrown cooking celebrity plans to do more work with nonprofits in Fairbanks, and she hopes to offer cooking classes for kids.