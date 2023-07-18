ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Alaska State Fair kicks off on August 18th. The Alaska State Fair recently elected Jeff Curtis as the new CEO. Curtis recently moved from Oregon to Alaska.

"That's when the opportunity said, 'Hey, we want you to come to Alaska to be the next CEO of the Alaska State Fair.' Was one of those -- absolutely -- yes," Curtis said.

Curtis is only a few days into his new role.

"This is a beautiful piece of this great country. And to now be moving here and living here and transitioning and meeting all the great people, I've found it just an adventure on one side, but also incredibly fulfilling to start this next chapter in my career here at the Alaska State Fair," Curtis said.

Curtis is excited about his new adventure in life.

"Came to work last Thursday and just immerse myself in learning the people and learning the fair," Curtis said.

Curtis says people should expect all the thrills and excitement that comes with the fair.

"This fair's taking 12 months to put together, and you're going to see a momentous, rich vendor community of over 500 vendors, exhibitors, great carnival food from you name it. Whatever you want to eat will be here at the Alaska State Fair," Curtis said.

For Curtis, this year is about experiencing the fair for the first time.

"I get to watch and observe and see what has been working for decades. And I think that's a that's a really unique opportunity," Curtis said.

The Alaska State Fair runs from August 18th through September 4th. Visit https://alaskastatefair.org for more details.