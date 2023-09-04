ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Many Alaskans celebrated the close of summer with good old-fashioned cookouts.

At American Legion Jack Henry, Post 1, veterans' families and their friends gather for good food, fun and time in the sun.

"We want to celebrate bringing veterans, families and veterans out as well as our community partners. Have them come out and celebrate with us," Don Jones, a member of the post, said.

During the cookout, people are competing for a sweet prize.

"Labor Day, we are giving $100 prize for the best dessert and the best side," Jeanne Ostnes, a member of the auxiliary, said.

Others reflected on what Labor Day means to them.

"Celebrates American labor, so that's a pretty broad concept. But obviously working folks values of working folks," Tim Benintendi said.

"Extra opportunity to be around friends, family," Jonathan Palma said.

"But any chance I get to come here and hang out with fellow veterans, a good day," Michael Downs said.

"It feels good. You're with comrades and it’s for a good cause," Keith Guyer said.