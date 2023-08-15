ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Search and rescue efforts continue tonight in Hawaii.

Here in Alaska, people continue to rally behind those who have been affected by the devastating wildfires on Maui. One organization from Anchorage is bringing medical care to those who need it.

The number of confirmed deaths in Maui from the wildfire continues to grow. This wildfire is known as the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history. Much of the historic town of Lahaina has been destroyed.

A local organization, Mobile Medics International, is stepping up and helping those who are in need in Maui.

"We go in and help them rebuild the medical infrastructure and do patient care in the streets for people that need it," Teresa Gray, CEO of Mobile Medics International, said.

Mobile Medics International arrived in Lahaina last Friday to help those needing medical care.

"Down each of the streets, looking for people that have been wounded and treating people as they find them to help keep them out of that medical infrastructure and from, you know, overwhelming it," Gray said.

"So that’s wound care and helping to get them connected, to get prescriptions filled that they've lost in the fires," Anna Bornstein, senior manager of relief operations with Mobile Medics International said.

Currently, in Maui, the team consists of a doctor, a nurse, a paramedic and an EMT. Despite the devastation, the people of Maui remain strong.

"Really remarkable to see. The spirit of the Hawaiian people and the local community has really, really come together to provide an incredible amount of resources to their neighbors and are really taking care of each other," Bornstein said.

Visit https://www.mobilemedicsinternational.org/ if you would like to help Mobile Medics International.