American Legion Anniversary.
This week marked the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Jack Henry Unit 1 here in Alaska.
100 years ago, the American Legion Jack Henry Unit one was established. This unit is a part of a much bigger world of the American Legion Auxiliary. Be it through fundraisers, special events, or just need to listen to, they've helped support veterans and their families throughout the years.
"Out of some 7000 units in the nation, we are one of five who have continually served since being chartered in 1923." stated Auxiliary Unit President Jeanne Ostnes.
One thing that they really take pride in is the poppies. The poppies are a remembrance symbol for veterans.
"So Veterans Day, Memorial Day, or kind of the days that we hope people will wear poppies, just a remembrance symbol. We never sell them. We only ask for donations".
The auxiliary unit has all walks of life. If you have a family member who is in the military up to your grandfather, you can join. And that's exactly what Sylvia Whipple is doing, who's signing herself and her son up under her father, who is a Vietnam veteran.
Sylvia Whipple says, "It needs the younger generation, it needs us individuals that are adults now and like my son, who I'm also going to be signing up so that they can continue to move on and continue to grow".
So in celebration of their 100th anniversary, the American Legion Jack Henry, Unit one will be hosting a barbecue for the public here at their location off Fireweed.
Jeanne Ostnes, says she hopes "that people will come on Saturday. We plan to have the 11th Army Band here. We'll have at least 15 organizations who are coming that deal with veterans".
The unit looks forward to seeing you there on Saturday, July 8th, to celebrate their 100th year.
