ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith is visiting Alaska for the first time.
He is touring various parts of Alaska and discussing various topics with Alaska Native leaders and community members.
Those topics include health equity, workforce development and building local and rural organizations.
On Tuesday, AmeriCorps held a round table discussion with leaders in the community on workplace development in Alaska Native Youth and how to build stronger workforces in rural areas.
"And so here for the next several days, we're going to be doing a deep dove to celebrate how service is making a difference on all sorts of issues in Alaska, but also spending a lot of time in our rural communities and our tribal communities to better understand what we can do to go where the need is the greatest," Smith said.
The next stop for AmeriCorps will be in Scammon Bay on Wednesday. Smith will speak with Alaska Native leaders to discuss the high rates of suicide and substance abuse in their Resilient Alaska Youth program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.