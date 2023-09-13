ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The Anchorage Assembly is directing millions of dollars toward helping homeless residents for the upcoming winter season.
Tuesday night, the assembly also approved possibly using the former Central Transfer station administration building as a shelter.
Mayor Dave Bronson said the administration will present ideas to the Housing and Homelessness Committee on using the vacant city office building.
A decision will be made at the September 20th assembly meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.