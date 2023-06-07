ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The Anchorage Assembly has passed a resolution allowing unsheltered Alaskans to camp in a spot near Cuddy Park.
This comes after the city just ordered campers to leave the actual park this week.
The sanctioned homeless camp would be in a vacant area at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Denali Street -- not far from Cuddy Park.
Pending approval from the mayor -- it would support up to 75 people here in Anchorage.
