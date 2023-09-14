ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - As winter approaches, the Anchorage Assembly is searching for ways to shelter the most vulnerable in our community.

In a nine-to-two vote, the Anchorage Assembly directed millions of dollars to fund housing for the homeless for this upcoming winter season.

"That's in hotels or other types of non-congregate spaces really provide the best outcomes for individuals to help them transition out of shelter into housing. And so that's going to be our primary focus," Felix Rivera, Anchorage Assembly member, said.

The hotels' plans are to give the homeless a chance to find permanent housing. Residents will get 90 days or more to try to find that housing.

"Also, we're hoping to have make sure that folks have case managers so that they're connected to other services that they might need," Rivera said.

Crews are currently cleaning out an old city office building that could be an option for shelter.

Although there are bucks scattered around here at the old Central Transfer Station Administration Building, this could be where homeless people are sheltered for the upcoming winter season.

Inside the building are a host of office spaces, bathrooms and a kitchenette.

People in the community agree that having another place for the homeless is crucial.

"I do believe that it being the center of town close to public transport could be very useful," Apollo Warden said.

"They're saying this is a possible way. Let them go forward with it," Bri Witzke said.

"I support the initial what they just approved, which was just to investigate to see if it's even a possibility," Allison Ward said.

We'll find out more about plans for the old administration building when Mayor Dave Bronson releases more details next week.