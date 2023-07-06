Anchorage Chamber Music Festival.
If you're looking to relax and listen to some beautiful music, the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival is back in action.
Looks like a good crowd came out to the Anchorage Museum last night. The festival kicked its 11th season here last night.
Pierre Derycz, Festival Executive Director said, "For our 11th season. We were super excited. We have seven concerts that are part of our evening concert series." "At the end of the day, it's just people coming together to have fun playing music together and share that experience with others."
This year's season runs through the 15th...with the next shows set for tomorrow and Saturday.
You can view the full schedule or buy tickets by visiting http://anchoragechambermusicfestival.org
