ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The school year is upon us and will be in full swing Thursday. With school starting Thursday, some parents, like the ones we talked to, are still scrambling to get some last-minute school supplies. Maria Henry was one of those parents.

"It came up really fast. We just had a bunch of stuff we had to get birth certificates, shots, clothes, shoes," Maria Henry, a parent, said.

Mondays are starting an hour later this year. But luckily for Henry, that won't be too much of a problem for her.

"I work nights so it doesn't really affect me, but my fiancee works mornings, so we're having to juggle our hours for sure," Henry said.

The same goes for Hanley Robinson since she works from home.

"It'll cause a little bit of a hardship, but I'm happy that the buses have accommodated that schedule so they'll run later," Robinson said.

This year also had them changing up their school supply purchases.

"I would say I picked up more generic brand things as opposed to the name brand items," Robinson said.

"It seemed like it was really a lot more expensive. And, you know, obviously it just kind of sneaks up on you," Henry said.

Despite getting some last-minute things, both parents are ready for the school year.