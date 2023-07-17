ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - It's been quite an eventful two years on the job for Mayor Dave Bronson.

"It's nowhere near the funnest job I've ever had, but I didn't get in it to have fun. I got in it to solve problems and there's no shortage of problems to solve. Ha! They come up, oh I don't know -- about every 30 minutes," Mayor Bronson said.

Mayor Bronson adds he tried to tackle more than a few obstacles since he was sworn in back in July of 2021 with help from his evolving team. We've told you here on Your Alaska Link all about the high turnover rate at City Hall.

Your Alaska Link asked if the mayor is hard to work for. "I don't think I am, but the people who work for me would have to answer that. That's their opinion," Mayor Bronson said.

Mayor Bronson tells me that running a city is a tricky business that burns many people out. At times, that's resulted in what he calls contentious separations. But those are HR issues that he can’t talk about.

Back now to those problems, Mayor Bronson has been working to solve – one of the biggest being the homeless crisis in Anchorage.

"I gotta get them warm. That's all this has ever been about for me," Mayor Bronson said.

The mayor said almost 800 people are without a place to call home in the city. He's considering all sorts of ways to get that number down -- including sending people experiencing homelessness somewhere else.

"If you wanna go home, you wanna go to the lower 48, you wanna go back to your home in rural Alaska? We're looking at providing airline tickets," Mayor Bronson said.

Last winter, hundreds stood at the Sullivan Arena – one of the city's emergency winter shelters. But Bronson doesn't think it’s a feasible option.

"The amount of money we spent at the Sullivan Arena was stunning. A stunning amount of money. And we can't afford that. The taxpayer can't afford that," Mayor Bronson said.

The mayor hopes he and the Assembly can find some common ground on this front soon. The city's cold weather shelter plan has to be presented by August 1st.