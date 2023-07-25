Anchorage mayor to the homeless: Want to get away?

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The Sullivan Arena will no longer be used as a winter homeless shelter. Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration are proposing buying plane tickets to those who want to leave Alaska and go to the Lower 48 or those who want to go to other parts of Alaska for warmer weather.

The doors, the Sullivan Arena closed last month after being an emergency shelter. Mayor Bronson is thinking about sheltering the homeless for cold weather now.

"Winter is coming. I'm left with these options. But this is a numbers game. This is a volume game and that we need to win at or other people will die. And that's that's my focus," Mayor Bronson said.

Before providing a plane ticket, the process involves.

"Reached out to the person that they were living with prior to the time that is willing to receive them and house them and take care of them," Alexis Johnson, housing and homeless coordinator, said.

Some people in the community have mixed feelings.

"It's nice that the mayor is actually trying to put effort into putting people off the streets and back to where they should be going to their families. I think that's a good thing. But at the same time, financially, I don't know how well that's going to go out for Alaska," Kevin Cleveland said.

"If he's buying the plane tickets to try to help them get home to villages or home to their families and things like that, that maybe that would be okay. But trying to send them out of state and send them to other places to make them someone else's problem is just not okay," Dolli Kanipe said.

"You're pushing our problem on other places, and I dont think that’s right," Doug White said.

There is no specific time line of when the plane tickets will be available for people to pick their destinations.