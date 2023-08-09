ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - If you’re trying to make the most out of the last few days of summer vacation, consider checking out some nearby playgrounds with the kids.
The Anchorage Parks Foundation says there are 86 playgrounds in the area. There’s even a map available to families. It includes a passport so you can keep track of all the playgrounds you visit, especially your favorites.
Visit https://anchorageparkfoundation.org for the playground map and passport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.