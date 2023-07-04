ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - It's pretty busy here in Delaney Park, where there's plenty to do and plenty to see all in celebration of 4th of July. There were rides, vendors and plenty of Old Glory. Jerika Semykozov and her family loves celebrating Independence Day.
"We love the 4th of July. It's one of our favorites. So that's why we're all dressed up," Jerika Semykozov said.
And who could forget the highlight event, the 4th of July parade? Something everyone was out to see as they lined the sidewalk. Mark Strumsky, with the Alaska Territory Calvary, participates in the parade and is a veteran. Independence Day means a lot to him.
"It's very important to me because it recognizes veterans and recognizes our country. It's independence, it's democracy and what we mean not just to our own country, but around the world," Strumsky said.
Jack with Linden Transport supports the VFW float and always enjoys participating in the parade.
"Just seeing all the great people, the veterans, and helping support all of those guys, just bringing the crowd alive," Jack said.
There was also live music and local shops that had booths as well with a great turnout for Independence Day.
