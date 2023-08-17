ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Northbound Minnesota Drive will be closed starting Friday at 7 p.m., between Benson Boulevard and 27th Avenue.
A contractor plans to replace a storm drain there.
The road is set to reopen Monday morning.
