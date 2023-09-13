ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - An early morning fire killed one person in the midtown area Wednesday. It's just the latest in a string of fatal fires this year.

Your Alaska Link spoke with the fire department to determine how and why these tragedies happen.

There have been 14 deadly fires in the state so far this year. Anchorage experienced is eighth fatal fire early this morning.

"Common links in all of these fires that have resulted in fatalities has been a lack of working smoke alarms in each one of these these fires," Assistant Chief Alex Boyd with the Anchorage Fire Department said.

The Anchorage Fire Department reported a residential fire this morning at the four-plex near the 300 block of East 48th Street in Midtown. Fire officials explained that one resident was alerted by the smoke alarm and was able to evacuate others from the building. As firefighters put out the fire, they discovered one person inside who was deceased. Investigators believe that the smoke alarms were not working in that unit.

"Smoke alarms are a critical piece of our life safety equipment. They're required by fire code in all residences and sleeping areas," Assistant Chief Boyd said.

Smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years or if they are malfunctioning.

"And that's any time that you can see visible products of combustion, either soot or smoke that accumulates on it or dust even on these should be replaced," Assistant Chief Boyd said.

Neighbors say tragedies like Wednesday morning's fire remind them to take precautions.

"I think we're going to go home and make sure everything works for our smoke alarms," Babette Miller said.

"And this is a reminder that we all need to be aware of the hazards that we live with and try to keep things in a way that we able to less likely with a fire in your home will occur," Richard Miller said.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.