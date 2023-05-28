ALASK (Your Alaska Link) - We have another Grubby update for you. Your Alaska Link stopped by to check on Homer's celebrity possum at her new home.
Grubby is currently under quarantine at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. Grubby ended up in Alaska by accident after stowing away on a shipping container from the lower 48.
She was then on the run in Homer for more than a month until she was finally captured this week. The elusive possum is now set to be part of an invasive species exhibit at the Alaska Zoo.
Grubby is currently in quarantine for the next 30 days in an enclosure with a window. The Alaska Zoo is making preparation to have a permanent space just for Grubby.
In other animal news, some adorable harbor seal pups were rescued after being found alone and malnourished in the Copper River area.
The pups still had umbilical cords attached -- which means they were less than a week old.
The pups are now being treated and on the road to recovery at the Alaska Sealife Center in Seward.
