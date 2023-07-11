ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - PBS' "Antique Roadshow" is in the midst of filming its 28th season, and it's finally brought the team here to the Last Frontier. Community members gather fine wine to get their favorite item appraised here at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.

"But I know we'll see items that will teach us more about Alaska and its indigenous cultures and other cultures here," Marsha Bemko, "Antique Roadshow" executive producer, said.

Some people brought an assortment of antique items to be appraised as a part of the TV show.

"Two sets of dolls. One is made by a very famous Alaskan artist out of skin and very delicate handwork," Linda said.

"A scrapbook of my parents who were out on Saint Lawrence Island during World War II and pictures of the native life there," Margie said.

"This is my grandfather's baseball collection that he gifted to me right before he passed away. And so it was a bunch of stuff from the 1965 All-Star Game and the 1965 World Series," Steven said.

People who showed up enjoyed their time with "Antiques Roadshow".

"Love it. Love it. Been a big fan of it ever since it started airing. I used to subscribe to the magazine," Ray said.

The "Antiques Roadshow" Alaska episode will air sometime between January and May 2024.