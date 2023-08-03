ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - No one was hurt after a man armed with a pipe caused quite a scene.
Anchorage Police had their guns drawn at Ben Latham along 4th Avenue Wednesday night.
APD says Latham had tried to talk with a ride-share driver earlier that day, but the driver didn't want to talk.
So, Latham allegedly smashed the vehicle with a pipe before trying to hop in the driver's seat and take off.
Latham was charged and taken to the Anchorage jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.