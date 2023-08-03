 

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - No one was hurt after a man armed with a pipe caused quite a scene.

Anchorage Police had their guns drawn at Ben Latham along 4th Avenue Wednesday night.

APD says Latham had tried to talk with a ride-share driver earlier that day, but the driver didn't want to talk.

So, Latham allegedly smashed the vehicle with a pipe before trying to hop in the driver's seat and take off.

Latham was charged and taken to the Anchorage jail.