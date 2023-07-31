ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - One neighborhood might seem quiet now, but this past weekend was not the case. Police put out an alert saying a bear was in the area. A bear was seen charging people.

The police had to put the bear down in response. Neighbors who did not want to be on camera told your last link that they had spotted the bear; it ripped through trash and lingered around. One person says he's glad to be informed.

"Just made sure that everybody in our group knew that there was a possibility that there were bears out here," Ramon Montoya, a visitor from Colorado, said.

Alaska Fish and Game says it is important not to attract bears with trash.

"And as bears get more and more complacent, they come in and they get rewarded by finding trash and finding food in neighborhoods," David Battle, a biologist with Alaska Fish and Game, said.

Biologists also urge everyone to follow the rules regarding garbage. The state statute says you're supposed to put a garbage can on the curb the morning of to be collected. People can help by doing this simple thing.

"To secure their trash, they either rent a bear-resistant garbage can from one of the waste companies or secure your trash in a garage," Battle said.

Bear-resistant trash cans can vary in price.

"So you there's some buttons down here where you have to squeeze the buttons and then you lift up on the cart and that's what makes it so that you can open it," Kelli Toth from Solid Waste Services said.

So learn how to be bear aware, visit https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/ -- the Alaska Fish and Game website.