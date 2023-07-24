ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Who would steal a bunch of bicycles, specifically for Alaskans with disabilities?

Authorities and Challenge Alaska officials are searching for stolen bikes that cost up to $90,000. The bikes help people who are disabled or have fun while outdoors.

"Sometime between 6 p.m. Friday night and Saturday morning, our facility here in Anchorage was burglarized," Nate Boltz, executive director of Challenge Alaska.

These bikes are critical to the work of Challenge Alaska.

"It's like these adaptive cycles were absolutely essential to our summer programing. We on average use them 3 to 4 days a week, providing services to children and adults living with physical disabilities, as well as disabled veterans," Boltz said.

The bikes provide Alaskans the ability to play outdoors.

"To highly specialized pieces of equipment that would be used by an individual with a spinal cord injury to get out and go hiking or get out and go mountain biking on all these wonderful trails we have in our backyard," Boltz said.

One participant says she is in disbelief about the bikes.

"The fact that anybody stole from disabled people is so far beyond any moral compass that I can even think about that it's as if you're stealing somebody's crutches or somebody's wheelchair," Dr. Jayne Fortson said.

If you do see these bikes around town, please call the Anchorage Police Department's non-emergency number, 3-1-1, and reference case number 23-23447.