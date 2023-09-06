ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - A woman was carjacked in the middle of a parking lot.
Anchorage Police reported the carjacking happened around 3:30 on Labor Day afternoon -- in the Dimond Center Parking Lot on Dimond Boulevard.
The suspect, Samuel Deatherage, allegedly pulled the woman out of her jeep -- hurting her in the process.
She screamed for help and multiple witnesses rushed to her aid, authorities said.
Deatherage was later found driving the victim's Jeep and arrested.
