 

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - A woman was carjacked in the middle of a parking lot.

Anchorage Police reported the carjacking happened around 3:30 on Labor Day afternoon -- in the Dimond Center Parking Lot on Dimond Boulevard.

The suspect, Samuel Deatherage, allegedly pulled the woman out of her jeep -- hurting her in the process.

She screamed for help and multiple witnesses rushed to her aid, authorities said.

Deatherage was later found driving the victim's Jeep and arrested.