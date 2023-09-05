ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The skies cleared for a recent “potlatch” in Anchorage. Organizers say it rained before and after the ceremonial feast held by Native Alaskans. The group is already making plans for Tyonek Potlatch later this month.
The Alaska Earthquake Center reported a magnitude 3.7 event northeast of Kenai just after 2:30 Tuesday morning. The earthquake was reportedly felt across the Kenai Peninsula, but no reports of major damage or injuries have occurred.
Alaska State Troopers posted these photos of a rescue from Bald Mountain in the Mat-Su Valley. The troopers and fire personnel used a Helicopter to help transport an injured hiker to medical care. One of the troopers involved is a certified paramedic who can provide emergency medical aid when needed.
Rotary International President-Elect Gordon McInally of Scotland received a Proclamation from Mayor Dave Bronson of Anchorage at “Life on Land” symposium. McInally was one of the speakers at the event that addressed sustainability and solutions in the Arctic and across the globe. He is the first sitting Rotary International President to visit Alaska.
Special Olympics Alaska is just days away from its Fall Tournament and still needs volunteers. Volunteer opportunities range from golf cart drivers and food services to bocce officials and scorekeepers. Visit https://specialolympicsalaska.org for registration information. The fall tournament is happening on September 9th and 10th in Anchorage.
