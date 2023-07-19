ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Construction is slated to soon begin on an affordable housing project in Juneau. The Juneau Empire reports The Glory Hall's former downtown homeless shelter will be transformed into seven affordable housing units. There will also be some commercial use space. Work on the $1.4 million project is slated to begin this October.
The Kodiak National Guard Armory is set to be renamed. It will be memorialized in honor of Specialist Four Daniel Lee Harmon. The Kodiak native died in 1967 while trying to save his fellow soldiers in Vietnam. A public ceremony is set for Thursday, July 27th, at the armory in Kodiak.
The annual American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser Contest" is underway. Our Alaska State Troopers are hoping you'll give them your vote. The top 13 entries will be featured in the AAST's 2024 calendar.
You can vote at https://statetroopers.org now through July 31st.
The Alaska Zoo is recognizing some of its hardworking team members during this National Zookeeper Week. The zoo in Anchorage shared some photos to Facebook -- praising the zookeepers who work tirelessly to care for every animal in *all* of Alaska's seasonal extremes.
Talk about a pretty scenic spot to get some shut-eye. Denali National Park shared this photo on Facebook.
It shows some hikers taking tundra naps -- something park officials call "the ultimate form of relaxation."
