ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Pacific Walrus Calf brought into the Alaska SeaLife Center is adjusting for some time. Earlier this week, we told you about the calf's arrival from the North Slope. The center now says the calf is adjusting to his formula slower than expected, and his infection may be more extensive than they thought. Despite that news, the center remains cautiously optimistic about his status.
NOAA is now offering a $20,000 reward for information regarding the deaths of several stellar sea lions. More than 20 sea lions have been found dead in the Copper River Delta this summer. Some had evidence of gunshot wounds. The Stellar sea lion is an endangered species -- and illegal to kill.
A statewide program has been launched to support Alaska Native teachers. The Sealaska Heritage Institute's Community of Practice program aims to create a space for educators to share ideas and connect with peers. It's also part of an effort to recruit and retain teachers here in Alaska.
A new stretch of the Purple Heart Highway has been dedicated. Combat veterans of the Military Order of the Purple Heart gathered in Denali State Park to save the new section of the highway, adding about 3600 miles to the National Purple Heart Trail.
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and his wife gave free clothes, backpacks and more at the 907 Exclusive Car Club's 2023 Back to School Car Show. It was all part of the Clothesline Project hosted by Anchorage Cops for Community and the car club.
