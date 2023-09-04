ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A 25-year-old fire truck has been replaced by the Anchorage Fire Department. The new truck is one of two new aerial trucks to join the fire department's fleet -- something the department said was long overdue. The department also said the new trucks are outfitted with the latest technology for maximized safety.
On Saint Lawrence Island -- The Alaska Army National Guard Chinook and Black Hawk aircrews came together with the Green Berets for Operation Polar Dagger. The operation allowed the Green Berets to perform long-range movements and conduct air-to-ground integration operations. They also worked with the Native Tribes to learn survival techniques in the High North.
In Juneau -- another round of flooding debris pickup is happening Tuesday. Pyramid Abatement and Remodel will be out making the collections all day. E-mail floodresponse@juneau.gov if you have debris needing collection.
Team Juneau finished Walk Southeast 2024 with nearly 300 miles completed. Nearly 200 participants walked 297 miles in the annual virtual trek across Southeast Alaska. The annual event started during the early days of the pandemic and has since grown in popularity.
Do you have your tickets yet for prom? The Fairbanks North Star Bureau Community Prom Dance is coming up on September 15th. Dress up in your finest to enjoy live music and dancing. Visit https://fairbanksak.myrec.com/info/products/default.aspx?CategoryID=107&fbclid=IwAR1EtCy4lZrIz3sOAXJaA0RihAYZojelqnZDcfA8JV7NE69naxoqOA1DqV0 for ticket information.
