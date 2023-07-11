ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Pope Francis has appointed Dominican Father Steven Maekawa as the next bishop of the Diocese of Fairbanks. Father Maekawa has been the pastor of Holy Family Old Cathedral in Anchorage since 2016. He'll now lead a diocese that covers more than 400,000 square miles -- the largest diocese in the nation geographically.
NOAA is testing a new marine drone in the Gulf of Alaska this summer. The drone named DriX is basically a bright red, uncrewed robotic boat. It'll be used to help survey our fish populations.
Did you know there are more than 1000 bridges across Alaska? This summer, state inspection crews are on a mission to check out all of them. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities captured these shots -- showing workers at the Robertson Bridge near Tok.
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson had to leave politics behind when he stopped by the 2023 Girdwood Forest Fair. As you can see by the sign -- dogs, politics and religion were prohibited. The fair wrapped up over the weekend.
Thane's new community garden is officially in the midst of its first growing season. KTOO shared this photo, saying the space has about 40 garden beds -- all of which are used with veggies, flowers and sprouting up.
