ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - State troopers and Anchorage Police are responding to concerns on social media about an alleged serial killer. State troopers posted a statement, saying they've heard rumors about a serial killer murdering people in the Anchorage area and the Mat-Su Valley. But investigators say no evidence has been found to suggest that any recent murders in the region are connected. And they say there is "no indication of a serial killer" in our midst.
It may officially be summer, but the state transportation department is still clearing snow. The department reports: Hatcher Pass Road is now open, but Archangel Road is still closed. The hope is to have Archangel Road reopen by next week, if not sooner.
An Alaska Marine Highway System alert: The Columbia Ferry is out of service because of mechanical problems. The ferry, which usually provides service between Southeast Alaska and Bellingham, will be repaired in Ketchikan. It's expected to return to service next week.
Meet Anchorage's new Director of Legislative Affairs. Mia Costello was just named to the post by Mayor Dave Bronson. A Republican, Costello has served in both the state house and senate.
Check out a belly-flopping bear. The U.S. Department of the Interior's bear cam is back for the season. You can tune in and watch brown bears, like this guy, fish for salmon, live at Katmai National Park.
