ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Some sad news from the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. The baby walrus that was in its care has passed away.
We first told you about the Pacific walrus calf last week. It was brought to the Alaska Sealife Center after being found alone on the North Slope. Without its mom around, this little one received 'round the clock snuggles from staff as part of its care. Sadly, the calf didn't survive.
NORAD reports that four Russian military planes flew into Alaska’s air defense zone yesterday and *again* this morning. NORAD said the four warplanes were operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, but remained in international airspace and were not a threat.
The Qawalangin Tribe and the Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska receive grants from the National Park Service. The gifts are part of $3.4 million the park service is handing out for the return of human remains, sacred items and other objects of cultural significance to Native American and Alaska Native Tribes.
More than $20,000 was raised this weekend, to help flood victims in Juneau. KINY radio reports the Thunder Mountain High School Cross Country team held a spaghetti feed and dessert auction this weekend to help their community. About 400 people came out for the fundraiser in Juneau.
Despite some rainy weather, the Golden North Salmon Derby went on this weekend in Juneau. After three days of fishing, Dylan Kubley reeled in the biggest catch: a 24.4-pound king salmon. This marked the 77th year for the annual fishing derby.
And that's all for tonight's trip around Alaska.
