ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Firefighters have been battling a wildfire at Lake George, located southeast of Delta Junction. At last report, about 50 acres were involved. Ground crews, helicopters, tankers and air crafts are all participating in this firefighting effort.
A small airplane crashed just outside Old Harbor -- killing two people. Five people were on board the plane when it came down near Kodiak, the Coast Guard said. The three survivors were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Your electric bill could soon be going up. Alaska Public Media reports Chugach Electric Association plans to raise its rates by about six percent. A temporary increase of about three percent is expected to go into effect starting in September.
The Lemon Creek Correctional Center is set to undergo a multi-million dollar renovation project. The Juneau Empire reports the foundation, walls, floors, detention doors and cells all need work. Officials with the Department of Corrections hope construction will begin later this month.
Bike Anchorage invites cyclists to check out the city's newest bike trail. The non-profit promises the Chugach Foothills Connector to provide a stunning view. The course is near the Tudor-Muldoon Curve and is only a mile long.
