ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A woman from Central was killed in a boating accident over the holiday weekend. Authorities believe the boat she was in capsized.
The burn permit suspension is no longer in effect for the Fairbanks, Delta, and Tok areas. Officials lifted the restriction in light of forecasted rain.
The long-term parking lot at the Juneau airport will be closed starting Wednesday for a big construction project.
The Mat-su Borough School District is honoring retiring teachers.
And the unofficial start of summer in Nome brought snow.
