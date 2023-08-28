ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Chamber of Commerce officials from across the state continued their annual meeting Monday in Anchorage. The National Association of State Chambers and Association of State Chamber Professionals began the event Sunday. Among the guest so far, Governor Mike Dunleavey and General Norton Schwartz, who is currently the President of the Institute for Defense Analyses and is a former Chief of Staff for the United States Air Force and former Base Commander at JBER.
Anchorage’s Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center gathered with members of the community over the weekend to walk and pray for the homeless in the city. Mayor Dave Bronson and his wife Deb also took part in the event, and the mayor posted these pictures on Facebook.
The Road Runners Club of America has announced that Fairbanks will be the site of one of its 2024 National Championship Events. The 10k championship race in Fairbanks, known as the Midnight Sun Run, is scheduled for June 22nd of next year. You can get more information at https://www.facebook.com/Roadrunnersclubofamerica -- the RRCA’s Facebook page.
Investigators are trying to find what led to the death of a humpback whale calf named Tango. The Juneau Empire reports the whale was found dead Friday evening off the shore of Hump Island near Juneau. National Marine Fisheries Service Alaska region officials reported the calf showed some injuries, but an exact cause of death was not released.
And it's the first day of school for the UAA Seawolves. After the UAA Campus Kickoff over the weekend -- students headed back to campus today for the start of the 2023-2024 academic year.
