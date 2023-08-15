ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The borough of Haines is losing its police chief. After heading Haines P.D. for the last seven years -- Heath Scott will be stepping down as chief this fall. KNHS reports Scott and the borough could not agree on terms for a new contract.
A heads up for hikers in the Sitka area. The Harbor Mountain Viewpoint Trail is closed for construction. The Sitka Ranger District works with Sitka Trail Works to improve the trail that ends on a knoll with a panoramic view of Sitka Sound. Trucks will be out hauling construction materials starting this Thursday.
Scientists with UAF have discovered what they claim is the largest known single dinosaur track site in Alaska. Dubbed "The Coliseum," the site is in Denali National Park and Preserve. Hundreds of dinosaur tracks were discovered on *vertical rocks that scientists believe were *horizontal back when dinosaurs roamed the earth.
Attention all Chatanika River whitefish spearing fanatics: You have until 11:59 tonight to enter this year's spearfishing lottery. Only 300 permits will be issued at random. The fishery will open on Friday, September 15th.
A volunteer day is planned for Wednesday at Fairview Lions Park. Anyone is invited to come out and install raised beds that will be part of the community garden here. Tools and refreshments will be provided. That's happening Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Anchorage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.