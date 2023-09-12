ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Concern continues over flooding along sections of the Kenai River. Alaska State Parks advises boaters to navigate cautiously and be aware of additional debris floating in the river. The National Weather Service reports the flooding along sections of the Kenai River was caused by water released from the Skilak Glacier-Dammed Lake.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has okayed an extensive renovation project for the Carlson Center’s ice rink. The News-Miner reports the Assembly’s finance committee has approved a $5.5 million bid for the work. The project involves the demolition of the old ice rink and replacing the rink and its refrigeration system.
A traffic alert for anyone driving a large truck or towing a trailer. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities reports that large vehicles traveling from the Seward Highway to the Sterling Highway today and tomorrow have to make a sharp right turn on a short detour around a closed ramp. Flaggers are on site to help drivers make the U-turn.
Alaska State Parks reports local Girl Scouts removed more than 360 pounds of Bird Vetch plants from Bird Point Overlook. The girls also helped clear brush for better views of Penguin Ridge.
And here's your awww-tter moment for the day. A sea otter pup is on the mend after being found on the side of the road in Kenai with no mother in sight. Her glucose levels are rising as hoped, and she's starting to groom herself. Sea otters need a clean, healthy coat to survive.
