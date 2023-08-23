ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released a first-of-its-kind Missing Indigenous Persons Report. The report at https://dps.alaska.gov/AST/PIO/PressReleases/DPS-and-APD-Release-Missing-Indigenous-Persons-Rep was put together with Anchorage Police. The Public Safety Commissioner points out investigators have heard the concerns of community leaders about a lack of communication related to MMIP investigations. They say this report is a positive step towards increased transparency.
The Wickersham Dome Trailhead and the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area are back open. oth were closed due to concerns over the wildfires burning in our Interior. Officials say cooler and wet weather has helped control fire activity, but visitors should still stay alert.
Good news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Alexander Archipelago wolf -- a species linked to Southeast Alaska -- no longer needs to be listed under the Endangered Species Act. A species status assessment was done using Western science and Traditional Ecological Knowledge of Southeast Alaska Indigenous people.
A hiring event for school bus drivers is scheduled for this weekend in Fairbanks. Durham School Services promises on the spot interviews at the event that’s set to begin at 10 Saturday morning. The pay rate is $27.59 an hour -- and new drivers are being offered a $5000 sign-on bonus.
The first ever Alaska Music Census is now underway. KINY radio reports the goal is to understand just how big Alaska's music ecosystem is. You can take the statewide survey at https://AlaskaMusicCensus.com through September 2nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.