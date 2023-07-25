ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A video taken in Kenai Peninsula Borough has gone viral on Instagram. Four dogs are seen going toe-to-toe with a brown bear in the clip. The video from Kenai River & Company has garnered more than 50,000 likes. KDLL reports the encounter happened at a property in Cooper Landing. The Instagram post indicates no bears or dogs were harmed.
Governor Dunleavy has vetoed a bill involving electric bikes and how they may be used in our state. Under House Bill 8, electric bikes would have been classified the same as regular bicycles, meaning they could go anywhere bikes go, like on sidewalks and trails. The bill was approved by both the Alaska House and Senate.
The Alaskan Boating Safety Program is hosting a cold water paddling class this week in Anchorage. It's a chance for folks to learn and practice not just boat control but rescues as well. The course starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Bartlett pool in Anchorage.
There's still time for children to register for Denali Science School. For three days, fifth and sixth graders can learn through hands-on activities, science research and outdoor immersion in the best classroom of all -- Denali National Park. To learn more about the program or to register, visit https://www.facebook.com/DenaliNPS/ -- the Denali National Park and Preserve Facebook page.
In Eagle River, the Alaska Department of Corrections posted this clip of a hungry moose to Facebook. Officials say the animal stopped by Hiland Mountain Correctional Center to say hello and to grab a little snack.
