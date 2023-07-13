ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Mondays will end a little earlier next year for elementary students in Juneau. KTOO reports The Juneau School Board has approved a plan to release elementary students at 2 p.m. on Mondays. Optional programs will get out at 2:30. District leaders say the early dismissal will give teachers extra time to meet the new requirements of the Alaska Reads Act.
Civil engineers with the U.S. Air Force took part in a three-day training at Camp Mad Bull at JBER. The Air Force posted that engineers participated in "ready airmen training," where they were challenged with construction techniques outside of their usual skill set.
A heads up for drivers who use the Glenn Highway. The state reports At the Glenn/Parks Interchange, the right lane on the off-ramp to Palmer will be closed until September. But all routes will be opened temporarily for the Alaska State Fair, which kicks off August 18th.
Looks like it was a fun day at Loretta French Fields in Chugiak. The Arctic Heat Fastpitch Softball league partnered with Special Olympics Alaska to welcome campers with Camp Shriver onto the field. A softball clinic was held to warm everyone up, followed by a scrimmage game.
And there was a unique visitor on the Hill. Molly of Denali is the first Alaska native lead character in a PBS show. Congresswoman Mary Peltola says Molly visited Congress to raise awareness about the importance of public broadcasting.
