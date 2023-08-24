ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - After a small fire aboard a state ferry, nearly a dozen people ended up at the hospital. KTSK reports it happened aboard the M/V Columbia. Nine passengers and two crew members were taken to the Wrangell Medical Center to get checked out for smoke inhalation. They've all since been released, and officials don't think any severe damage was done to the ship.
The Ketchikan Fire Department announced that it's just received a grant for $10,000. Officials shared the news to Facebook -- saying the money will be used to update some of their hazardous materials monitoring equipment.
Speaking of upgrades: What kinds would *you* like to see at the Pioneer Park Playground in Fairbanks? Parks and Rec officials say the well-loved space has signs of major wear and tear and needs a complete renovation. You can share your ideas on https://www.facebook.com/FNSBPioneerPark/ -- the Fairbanks North Star Borough Pioneer Park Facebook page.
This week marked the return of a tradition at the North Star Volunteer Fire Department. These photos were taken at the first Tuesday Night Training in five years. And it drew quite a crowd. Officials say they had to bring up rigs, because they had more people than seats.
Say hello to the newest, and maybe cutest, member of the Juneau Police Department. K9 Dax is a one-year-old yellow lab. He's trained in narcotics detection work, scent discrimination trailing and article searches. He'll replace veteran K9 officer Buddy, the German shepherd, who is nearing retirement.
