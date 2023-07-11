Around Alaska for 7/11/20
- This Is the Census Area With the Highest Poverty Rate in Alaska
- Glacier View River Retreat launching cars again Tuesday
- Suspect, officer identified in shooting in Anchorage
- Around Alaska: "Little Su" closed for at least a month
- Weekend of 4th turns deadly in Anchorage
- Sutton draws another big crowd to car launch on 4th
- Report: Housing is the main driver of inflation in Alaska
- Around Alaska: State troopers rescue rafter in river
- Internet crime on the rise in Alaska
