ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Coast Guard members went on a rescue mission near Zarembo Island. The U.S. Coast Guard Alaska reports crews had to rescue the master of a tug six miles west of the island. The 62-year-old man was hoisted from the tug and taken to Air Station Sitka for medical treatment. The Coast Guard says he was experiencing symptoms related to a pre-existing medical condition.
The Fairbanks Firefighters Union will be holding a celebration of life this Saturday in memory of Kevin Johnson. A driver and paramedic, Johnson passed unexpectedly earlier this month after five years with the Fairbanks Fire Department.
Work may begin as early as this fall on an expansion project at the Sitka Airport. Alaska Public Media reports: The plan is to build a two-story addition to the existing terminal building -- giving departing passengers more room. The airport is waiting for federal funding to complete the project by the end of 2025.
Thousands of Alaskans are on the Kenai and Kasilof Rivers for the annual personal-use dipnet fishery. It's a time-honored tradition to catch wild Alaskan salmon. State troopers and wildlife troopers remind everyone to make sure you have proper permits -- and to obey parking and other rules at the fishing site.
Now's your chance to sign up for the Anchorage Police Department's fall citizen academy. The program is designed to promote and enhance citizen understanding and awareness of APD's role in the community. Visit https://bit.ly/3qM2ch3 for more details.
