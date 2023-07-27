ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Wildfire season has really amped up this week, particularly in Interior Alaska. The Bureau of Labor Management says nearly 100 new wildfires have sparked across our state since Sunday, July 23. As of Thursday morning, more than 15,000 acres have burned this season. Lightning strikes have been responsible for dozens of new fires this week in Interior Alaska.
The State Board of Education tabled a big decision that would impact our state's girls' high school sports. Members heard hours of public testimony this week about a proposal to bar transgender girls from participating on high school girls' sports teams. It impacts all districts across Alaska except the Mat-Su Borough School District if approved. A ban on trans athletes passed there last year.
Some sad news from Kaladi Brothers Coffee. The company's cafe in Seattle will close this Saturday. So if your travels take you to Seattle this weekend, stop by for a drink and say farewell.
Have some electronics you'd like to get rid of? Some free recycling events are happening over the next few weekends in the Mat-Su Valley. The first two are Friday and Saturday at the Willow transfer site. Events are scheduled in Big Lake and Sutton next month.
We hope you've been finding ways to beat the heat this week -- just like these sled dogs at Denali National Park. With temperatures in the 80s, the pups have been taking a lot of naps in their houses, chilling under shade nets and, as you can see, swimming in their kiddie pools to try and stay cool.
