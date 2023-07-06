Around Alaska for July 6.
According to KHNS Radio - Haines currently has no veterinary care at all.
But from July 12th through the 18th -- a vet and vet tech team from Kodiak will coming to provide care for the town's pets.
The plan is to have the team come visit Haines twice a year.
A heads up for folks in Mat-Su Borough: The Lazy Mountain Trailhead parking lot will be closed *starting tomorrow* through Sunday. Officials with the borough say some parking lot improvements are planned.
The National Park Service posted these pictures on Facebook of teens learning how to cut and dry fish, throw a bola, and identify plants for medicinal uses. The teens got the Native Alaska lessons at a culture camp, operated by the native village of Kotzebue.
Veterans and active-duty military personnel have until next Friday, July 14th to be screened for a recreational kayaking event in Unalaska. Half day paddles will be held on August 8th and 9th with a full paddle day on the 10th. Want to learn more? Reach out to the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.
And finally, this rare bird has been captivating folks in Kenai.
Katie Huffman spotted the white raven in North Kenai and shared some pictures and this video to Facebook.
The Kenai National Wildlife refuge says seeing a bird like this is quote "truly a once in a lifetime occurrence."
And that's all for tonight's trip Around Alaska.
