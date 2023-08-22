ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A former culinary student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is now suing the school -- claiming she was injured by hot sauce. The Alaska Beacon reports that a professor at UAF invited students to eat three spoonfuls of “Da Bomb” hot sauce. The student, Ariel Lamp, claims she needed medical treatment after eating the hot sauce and suffered months of abdominal pain. Lamp ended up leaving UAF because of her continued pain.
A musk ox was shot and killed by state troopers in Kotezbue. The animal was allegedly posing a threat to the public. Students from the Alaska Technical Center helped process the musk ox. The meat will be donated to Maniilaq Health Center’s long-term care facility residents.
The Fairbanks city council has approved a new name for the city's police station. It will be called The Sergeant Allen Brandt Police Station and Emergency Communications Center. Brandt was killed in the line of duty back in 2016.
New mapping technology has revealed nearly 200,000 miles of new streams across Alaska -- and there could be even more. KHNS reports technology is being used by a company called Terrain Works. So far, the company has only mapped out half of the state.
Visitors to our National Parks significantly boosted local economies last year. Economists with the National Park Service say visitors to parks and preserves in Alaska spent $1.2 billion in nearby communities in 2022. While impressive, that's still down from a pre-pandemic high of $1.5 billion.
