ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A multi-million dollar project to help homeless youth has kicked off in Wasilla. Ground has officially been broken on the Carson-Cottle Center. The facility will provide shelter and job training opportunities for homeless youth in the Mat-Su Valley. The non-profit MyHouse is behind the project -- which is expected to be finished by fall of 2025 in Wasilla.
The crew aboard the Hōkūleʻa has moved on to Canada. The Polynesian voyaging canoe launched from Auke Bay last month -- embarking on a four year journey around the Pacific Ocean. The Alaskan leg of that global trip just recently came to a visit to Hydaburg.
Tehya Titus of Minto is the winner of the 2023 Miss World Eskimo Indian Olympics contest. Titis is Athabaskan. She was crowned during a ceremony at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks.
In Fairbanks -- the 2023 Golden Days celebration wrapped up with rubber duckie race. Joe LeTarte shared this video to Facebook -- showing the thousands of rubber ducks floating down the Chena River. Each year, prizes are awarded to the first 40 ducks to reach the Cushman Street Bridge.
Here's the latest photo in our continuing series of cool pictures of police cars. This photo from Alaska State Troopers shows the wilds of Alaska just off the Taylor Highway near Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.