ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Someone has plans for the famous igloo along the Parks Highway near Cantwell. After sitting vacant for more than a decade, the famous igloo will soon be open for business. KUAC radio reports a woman and her uncle plan to open Wolf Dog Distillery at the igloo. But there's no word yet when the new company may open.
Repairs are underway on the bike path along Eagle River Road in Eagle River. Crews are repaving the path. The state Department of Transportation and Public Utilities promises to post updates once the work is complete.
People in the Fairbanks area looking for work are invited to attend a job fair Thursday. It's happening at the Fairbanks Regional Office Building. Various military and other recruiters will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the job fair in Fairbanks.
Some boys in the village of Tununak got an unexpected lesson in firearms safety. Two state troopers came across the boys target-practiving with B-B guns and decided to join in. The troopers posted on Facebook that they gave the kids some safety tips and helped them quote "make a soda can look like Swiss cheese."
Say hello to Rocksye. She's a snake made of rocks living outside the Joy Community Center in Fairbanks. Her creator -- Hannah -- wants community members to come and add painted rocks off their own to help Rocksye grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.