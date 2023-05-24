ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Big improvements are on the way for *airport parking* in Juneau.
Officials say there's *paving* work to be done -- and lighting and drainage upgrades to be made at Juneau International Airport. A new payment system will also be installed. The long-term parking lot will be closed starting next Wednesday, May 31st so that construction can begin at the airport.
Now through the end of August, you can't get closer than 100 yards to Four Islands in Glacier Bay. The National Park Service has implemented this rule to protect nesting seabirds in the area. This applies to Sealers Island and Leland Islands and two unnamed islands, one in Scidmore Bay and another near Tlingit Point.
The Alaska Marine Highway says that the M/V Hubbard has been granted its certificate of inspection -- also known as COI. With that, the vessel is officially scheduled to hit the North Lynn Canal this summer -- providing service to Juneau, Haines, and Skagway.
Attention amateur and professional photographers, you can win cash prizes in the Visit Sitka photo contest. This website -- https://visitsitka.org -- has more details on how to enter your digital photos of the Sitka area.
Big news from the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage. It's now officially open seven days a week. Officials tell us this is something they haven't been able to do -- since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
