ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A group of inmates got the opportunity to learn some critical, hands-on skills. Sixteen students underwent the Alaska Ironworks Apprenticeship and Training Program at Fairbanks Correctional Center. The courses included a week-long welding class. After completing the week, they earned a certificate and were qualified to be entry-level welders for construction work.
A no-wake zone alert has been issued along an area of the Kenai River. Boaters on the river adjacent to the Kenai Keys Community cannot make a wake from today through 8 p.m. Friday. Making a wake while going upstream is okay, so long as you're on the bank farthest from the keys.
Special Olympics Alaska cut the ribbon on some new courts. "Ben's Bocce Courts" were unveiled over the weekend, in honor of the late Ben Stevens. Athletes got to break in the courts right away at their 2023 Fall Bocce Tournament.
After Sunday's devastating fire that destroyed the post, the American Legion in Ketchikan still has its carved emblem. The Joseph T. Craig, Post 3, reports the Ketchikan Fire Department took down the American Legion emblem from over the front door during the fire. The post promises that the symbol will be hung over its door in Ketchikan again.
Another sign of the changing seasons: this one from Denali National Park. Camp Denali, the wilderness lodge at the park, posted this snowy picture to mark the end of its 2023 summer season. The people at the club pointed out that their first day of the season started with snow, so it seems very fitting to end the same way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.